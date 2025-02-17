John Nwosu, an aspirant in the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State, has said he will support any coalition that will stop the reelection of Governor Charles Soludo.

Mr Nwosu, aspiring on the Labour Party platform, said this while speaking to reporters in Awka on Monday.

He said Anambra was experiencing its worst government since the Fourth Republic and needed redemption, even if it required a coalition of people who were ready to provide a better deal for the people.

Mr Nwosu said the development going on in Anambra is not commensurate with the increase in resources accruing to the state.

“The new infrastructure the government claims to have built is hardly commensurate with the revenue the state has garnered in three years. Focusing on infrastructure at the expense of peace, security, and quality of life is counterproductive.

“In fact, talks about a coalition are ongoing. The common denominator is the collective will to end this disastrous administration.

“Anambra’s interest supersedes any personal interests or ambitions. If it will take a coalition of like minds to stop Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his cabal, so be it.

“I am ready to be part of that coalition. We must all get involved in rescuing Anambra,” he said.

Mr Nwosu said he was confident that the 2025 election would be free and fair and that the masses were now aware enough to make and defend electoral choices.

He said he was the best candidate for the Labour Party ticket and most qualified to take over from Mr Soludo while reiterating his commitment to serve for one term of four years.

“I believe the people of Anambra State will get the government they deserve if they turn out boldly to vote for such a government.

“There will only be one Labour Party candidate after the 5 April primaries. If it is me, I will expect my fellow aspirants to rally around and support me. If it is someone else, I will do the same,” he said.

(NAN)

