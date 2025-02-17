The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if power is not restored to the hospital’s residential areas.

In a communique issued after an emergency meeting on 14 February, the ARD stated that despite the recent reconnection of the hospital to the power grid after over 100 days of outage, the residential areas remain without electricity.

The communique, signed by the chapter’s President, Gboyega Ajibola, and General Secretary, Uthman

Adedeji, noted that the residential areas have prepaid meters with sufficient units, but the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has refused to reconnect them.

The ARD has given the hospital management until 4 p.m. on Monday to restore power to all affected residential areas, including East Gate Road and Circular Road surrounding the College of Medicine.

After more than 100 days without electricity, IBEDC reconnected UCH to the national grid on Wednesday following the intervention of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Mr Adelabu met with UCH management and IBEDC officials, where it was agreed that power should be restored within 24 to 48 hours. However, residential and commercial areas, including banks and schools within the hospital premises, remain without power.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

ARD demands

The doctors noted in the statement that failure to restore the areas requested would result in the congress of the chapter initiating a “total and indefinite strike.”

The statement read in part: “The congress supports accelerating the unbundling process of Electrical power blocs in the hospital to promote harmony. But the leadership of ARD must be included in all delegations for critical discussions, meetings or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply in UCH.

“We resolved that a strongly worded letter outlining the true narrative regarding power situation be sent to the Chief Medical Director (CMD), with relevant stakeholders informed.”

ARD also urged the CMD, Jesse Otegbayo, to process the payment of the 75 per cent accoutrement allowance for 2024 without further delay.

They further urged the management to prioritise the welfare of resident doctors, reflecting the goodwill of congress members demonstrated over the past 100 days.

They also emphasised the need for management to prioritise the welfare of resident doctors, who had endured the hardship of the prolonged blackout while continuing to provide healthcare services.

UCH struggles

UCH has been grappling with persistent power outages due to unpaid electricity debt owed to IBEDC.

The hospital was disconnected from the national grid on 26 October 2024, leading to disruptions in hospital operations and protests by students demanding urgent intervention.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in November 2024 that UCH management confirmed that IBEDC intentionally disconnected the power supply over an outstanding debt of approximately N400 million, part of a staggering N3.1 billion accumulated bill since 2019.

However, after more than 100 days without electricity, IBEDC reconnected UCH to the national grid on Wednesday following the intervention of Mr Adelabu.

The Chairperson of UCH’s Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Oladayo Olabampe, confirmed that electricity was reconnected to the hospital’s service areas at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but residential and commercial areas, including banks and schools within the hospital premises, remain without power.

“Even though the residential areas use prepaid meters, yet they were disconnected. While we agree that the service areas are important, the people rendering the service are equally important,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

