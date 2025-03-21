The Abia State Government has deployed veterinary teams to all 17 local government areas of the state to vaccinate farm animals against anthrax, a deadly bacterial zoonotic disease.
Cliff Agbeze, the commissioner for agriculture in the state, confirmed this on Thursday at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia, during the official launch of the vaccination.
Mr Agbeze said the campaign became necessary following a recent anthrax outbreak in cattle in Nasarawa, reported by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Abuja.
He explained that Anthrax poses serious economic and public health risks, affecting animals and humans, with high rates of illness and death if not swiftly contained.
|
The commissioner said the vaccination campaign was Abia’s rapid response to prevent the spread of the dangerous disease within the state’s borders.
Governor Alex Otti approved the mass vaccination of cattle, sheep, and goats to safeguard public health and ensure the state’s agricultural sector remains safe.
Mr Agbeze urged livestock farmers to present their animals for free vaccination, which will take place across the state between 21 March and 3 April.
Ijeoma Aguwa, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, represented Mr Agbeze at the launch held at the university premises.
University to support government efforts
The Dean of Veterinary Medicine, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Cosmas Ogbu, said the college is ready to support the ministry’s efforts through collaborative veterinary services.
He pledged the college’s support to extend veterinary care to remote areas, ensuring more livestock farmers benefit from the government’s intervention.
Mr Ogbu, a professor, said the success of the initiative depends on reaching rural communities. He urged vaccinators to focus on villages and target small ruminants like sheep and goats.
“Our goats and sheep in rural areas need this vaccination; do not limit it to cities. Please reach the villages,” he said.
He called for strong cooperation between vaccinators and the Agricultural Development Programme to increase the campaign’s reach and impact.
Director of Veterinary Services, Martins Okojie, thanked the governor for approving the vaccination, which he described as critical for the state’s safety.
READ ALSO: Nigeria Govt pledges to enforce battery recycling laws amidst health, environmental concerns
Mr Okojie also appreciated Vice Chancellor of the university, Maduebibisi Iwe, and the veterinary faculty for their valuable support to the ministry’s work.
He praised the Ministry of Livestock Development and Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, Abuja, for the proactive efforts to contain anthrax and prevent its nationwide spread.
Mr Okojie urged vaccinators to treat the exercise seriously, emphasising the vital importance of their role in protecting both livestock and public health.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999