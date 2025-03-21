Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has unveiled the State Wide Area Network, Internet, and Managed Network Services initiative, to digitise governance and expand technology access across the state.

Speaking on Friday during the ceremony in Umuahia, Mr Otti said the project includes distributing high-performance digital tools, laying fibre optic cables in public institutions, and installing infrastructure for high-speed data transmission.

Mr Otti said the initiative focuses on improving governance efficiency, empowering civil servants with digital tools, and enhancing service delivery.

He noted that transitioning to digital platforms would streamline government processes, enable faster communication among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and improve engagement with development partners and the global community.

The governor said the digital operations would enhance document archiving, tracking, and data-driven performance management, ensuring faster turnaround times and better accountability in the civil service.

The governor also announced a mandatory digital literacy requirement for civil servants, making proficiency in technology essential for career growth.

He assured that while the government would provide training, those unwilling to embrace technology risk becoming uncompetitive in the evolving civil service structure.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Otti said that plans to expand digital access across Abia beyond the public sector were underway, with an agreement already in place to lay fibre optic cables in Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia.

He said the ultimate goal remains to extend network coverage to every community, ensuring that traders, farmers, and entrepreneurs can operate seamlessly in the digital economy.

‘Every Abia community must have reliable network service’

Mr Otti directed the chief information officer to ensure that within nine months, every community in Abia must have reliable network service, enabling businesses to thrive virtually.

He said the future of commerce is digital, where transactions and services can be conducted online without physical barriers, boosting economic opportunities for residents.

Abia State has already taken strides in technology-driven governance, implementing digital solutions for tax collection, revenue management, project tracking, and land allocation.

Mr Otti cited the successful computer-based test for teacher recruitment as an example of how technology modernises government operations in Abia.

He urged the people of Abia to embrace technology as a tool for empowerment rather than a replacement for human roles.

Mr Otti said the focus on using technology ought to be on enhancing service delivery and economic development, while keeping human decision-making at the core of governance.

He said the initiative’s commencement marks a major milestone in Abia’s journey towards a fully digital economy.

Assurance to civil servants

In a speech, Gerald Ilukwe, the Chief Information Officer of the Abia State Government, described the project as a critical foundation for a digital government, emphasising its role in modernising service delivery.

Mr Ilukwe said Phase I of the initiative prioritises multi-tenant buildings and complexes housing multiple MDAs and assured that MDAs not included in this phase would be covered in subsequent stages.

“Even as we are rounding off this phase, we are already preparing for the next, by the end of this service year, the entire government offices in Umuahia will be interconnected on a single network,” Mr Ilukwe said.

He also assured civil servants that the new digital system would enhance operational security, making transactions more secure compared to traditional paper-based methods.

Mr Ilukwe announced that the state government would officially launch the service in five weeks, marking the full deployment of Phase I and paving the way for broader implementation.

In a remark, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, David Kalu, expressed appreciation to the governor for his visionary leadership in driving digital transformation in the state.

ALSO READ: Abia begins statewide anthrax vaccination campaign

Mr Kalu expressed optimism about the project’s completion, announcing that stakeholders would reconvene in five weeks to inaugurate the initiative.

Also speaking, the Head of Abia State Civil Service, Benson Ojeikere, described the provision of internet access in government offices as a landmark achievement for civil servants in the state.

Mr Ojeikere expressed his surprise and appreciation, stating that he had not expected such a development to be possible in the near future.

According to him, once the project is completed, Abia civil servants would be among the happiest workers in Nigeria.

He commended the governor for prioritising the civil service in his agenda, which serves as a key driver of government efficiency.

Mr Ojeikere assured that civil servants in the state would reciprocate the gesture by elevating service delivery to an unprecedented level in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of ipNX, Ejovi Aror, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for the opportunity to be part of the state’s digital transformation journey.

“This partnership signals the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards building a digitally connected, technologically advanced, and economically empowered Abia State,” Mr Aror said.

He said the initiative would facilitate efficient service delivery and improve government operations, ultimately benefiting both civil servants and the public.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

