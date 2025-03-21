The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has apologised to the Federal High Court, judge Binta Nyako and the federal government’s lead prosecutor Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), over his outburst during the last proceedings of his trial on the terrorism charges.

During his re-arraignment before a new judge on Friday, he pleaded passionately for forgiveness and promised to be of good conduct throughout the duration of his trial.

Mr Kanu’s apology was contained in a lengthy prepared speech delivered by his lead counsel and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi.

In the emotion-laden address, Mr Kanu specifically apologised to Mrs Nyako and Mr Awomolo to forgive and forget his outburst and attacks against them in the open court.

On Monday, 10 February, Mr Kanu lost his temper and launched a vicious verbal attack on judge Nyako, the judge, who has been in charge of his case for about a decade.

After the rancorous hearing before the judge, Mr Kanu made unsubstantiated allegations against the judge, claiming she insisted on presiding over his trial because of ongoing corruption cases against her husband and son. He did not provide evidence to back the allegations he made, nor was the judge present to defend herself. Mrs Nyako had adjourned the case and retreated to her chamber.

Mr Kanu spoke after he appeared in court for his resumed trial.

A video clip showing him attacking the judge has been circulating on social media, mainly Facebook.

“Justice Binta Nyako is using her position for personal gain. Her son and her husband are facing corruption charges. And they (the Nigerian Government) told them (the judge and the court) that if they convict me (they will free the son and the husband).

“They (Nigerian Government) sent her to my case so they can release or smoothen the pathway for the husband and the son,” Mr Kanu said.

The IPOB leader has been especially critical of the judge, claiming he was not confident of getting justice before her. But he has yet to move a formal motion providing evidence of bias on the part of the judge, who always maintained calmness in the face of Mr Kanu’s provocative conduct in court.

The case was reassigned to a new judge, James Omotosho, in the aftermath of the previous combustive hearing.

While tendering an apology on behalf of his client before the new trial judge, Mr Omotosho, on Friday, Mr Agabi noted that Mr Kanu had “cause to be angry but ought not to have spoken when anger overwhelmed him.”

“In expressing his anger, he attacked the Federal High Court, he attacked Justice Binta Nyako, he attacked the prosecutor and his own lawyers. I hereby apologise to Justice Binta Nyako. She did not deserve the unjust attack. I apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. He deserves the highest respect. He was castigated without reservations,” Mr Agabi said.

He further noted that though Mr Kanu is defending the cause of Igbo people, he is not perfect.

“We may have misgivings, but we must seek forgiveness. In resolving our differences, let us employ peace and not violence to resolve our differences,” he pleaded.

In his response, Mr Awomolo said he was moved by the plea and has forgiven Mr Kanu for all he said against him.

“I am not a persecutor but a prosecutor, and we work to ensure quick resolution of the charges,” he said.

