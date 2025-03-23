Combined security operatives have rescued a Catholic priest, Stephen Echezona, in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, announced this in a statement on Sunday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Catholic priest was abducted at a petrol station in Ichida, a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.
He did not, however, indicate when the victim was abducted.
How the cleric was abducted
Mr Ikenga said the joint security team engaged the abductors in a shootout before the cleric was rescued on Sunday morning.
He said the hoodlums were operating in a Lexus SUV when they were intercepted by the security team comprising operatives of the Nigerian police, the Nigeria military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Anambra Vigilante Group.
“The assailants abandoned the white Lexus SUV and, in a bid to flee the scene due to the superior firepower of the joint security team, fled the scene and held the Rev. father (Catholic priest) hostage.
The police spokesperson said there was a “coordinated hot chase” as the joint team alerted different security checkpoints and other security agencies in the state.
He said the coordinated chase forced the hoodlums to abandon the abducted cleric before they escaped through a nearby bush.
“The operatives recovered the white Lexus vehicle. The priest was returned unharmed,” the spokesperson said.
“The joint security team has taken over the scene in Ihiala for possible arrest of the armed criminals and recovery of the Toyota Highlander belonging to the Rev. Father (cleric),” he said.
Abduction for ransom
Like other states in the South-east, cases of abduction-for-ransom in Anambra State have increased in recent times.
Civil servants, business owners, politicians, and even students have become easy targets for such attacks in the state lately.
A separatist group, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the region, although they have repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is seeking the secession ofthe South-east and some parts ofthe South-south from Nigeria.
