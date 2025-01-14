The police in Anambra State have asked two Catholic nuns who were abducted in the state to support them with information to track down their abductors.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Catholic nuns – Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli – were abducted on 7 January along Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.
The victims are of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Onitsha, Anambra.
The police had said the nuns were abducted while returning from a vocational service meeting in the Ogboji Area of the state.
In a statement on Monday, Maria Ikeotuonye, the secretary general of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, announced the release of the two Catholic nuns.
Ms Ikeotuonye said the victims were “released unconditionally and in good health.”
The release of the Catholic nuns came about six days after they were abducted.
In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police authorities in the state were willing to work with the freed Catholic nuns to arrest the abductors.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said apart from the Catholic nuns, the police were also committed to working with a kidnap victim, Onyebuchi Okocha, who reportedly escaped from captivity.
A video clip showing Mr Okocha, popularly known as Onyeze Jesus, surfaced online recently, suggesting that he escaped from kidnappers’ hideout in Anambra State.
“To this end, the (Police) Command, while waiting for the victims to recuperate for possible debriefing by the investigating officers, assures improved security dominance and surveillance operations targeted to enhance safety across the state to deter criminal activities and ensure public safety,” the spokesperson said.
