Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved a new monthly stipend of N250,000 for traditional rulers in the State.

According to statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the governor’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma on Tuesday, the Chairperson, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mba made disclosed this in an appreciation message he sent to Mr Otti over the weekend.

Mr Mba, who spoke on behalf of the State Executive and members of the traditional rulers’ council, said that the payment of the monthly stipend will commence in December 2024.

He explained that the N250,000 monthly stipend is different from the N150,000 “Christmas package” that Governor Otti recently approved for over 500 traditional rulers in Abia State.

“The Council expresses gratitude that the Governor would, from this month of December 2024, begin to pay N250,000 monthly stipend to every Eze in Abia State, except the traditional rulers in Aba South, who would receive an amount different from others,” he disclosed.

Mr Mba said a “very cordial” relationship exists between the traditional institution and the governor, adding that past administrations in the state did not accord such respect to the traditional rulers.

He promised that traditional rulers would continue to support the governor in fighting and eradicating crimes from various communities in the state.

