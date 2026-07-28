Two students have been confirmed dead, while three others were injured in the collapse of a three-storey hostel building in Anambra State.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ndidi Omega, confirmed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning.

This newspaper earlier reported that some undergraduates were feared to be trapped in the rubble after the building collapsed.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened on Sunday night at Amaokpala, Oko, in the Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

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The structure, identified as the Elite Five Star Lodge, was primarily occupied by students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Death of victims and rescue of others

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Omega said the bodies of the two deceased victims were recovered on Monday during an ongoing operation.

“Yesterday (Monday), two dead bodies were recovered — a boy and a girl,” she said.

“Then, the night that the incident happened, three people were rescued alive, but they were taken to a hospital because they were injured.”

The official stressed that the final report was unavailable at the moment because the rescue operation was still ongoing as of Tuesday.

“It is not yet an official report because the (rescue) operation is still ongoing now,” she added.