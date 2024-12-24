Entrepreneur and philanthropist Stephen Akintayo has released two books designed to reshape investors’ approaches to real estate worldwide.

With decades of expertise, the author said his new publications are a toolbox of practical strategies, equipping readers to navigate diverse property markets and confidently tackle cross-border investment challenges.

The first book, The Global Real Estate Investment Handbook, offers a rare deep dive into property markets across Africa, Europe, Asia, and America.

According to the CEO of Gtext Group and Investment Limited, the Handbook explores market dynamics, investment opportunities, and regional differences, providing readers with a truly global perspective.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Akintayo described the book as one of a kind, addressing common misconceptions such as the notion that “foreigners cannot own property for life in Dubai” or that “U.S. regulations hinder citizens from owning real estate.”

He noted that the book is packed with case studies, comparative analyses, and strategic advice, simplifying the complexities of international property investment.

US market focus

The real estate expert also revealed plans to include enhanced visuals and project examples in future editions for a more comprehensive learning experience.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Akintayo’s second publication, The ABCs of America’s Real Estate Investment, is a dedicated guide to the U.S. market, reflecting his company’s ambitious $200 million expansion there and catering to the needs of U.S. investors.

Highlighted projects include a 99-acre mixed-use development set to be completed by 2030, an 89-unit housing complex in Richmond (Virginia, USA), and a new site in Tidwell (a US real estate company) scheduled to break ground in 2025.

He also spoke about overcoming scepticism from industry veterans in the U.S., some of whom were taken aback by his rapid progress. “There’s no traffic in the air,” he said, urging others to pursue their goals fearlessly.

Accommodative read

While emphasising the books’ practical value, he assured readers they reflect real-life achievements and actionable advice rather than empty motivational rhetoric.

“I’m not your typical motivational speaker. My books reflect what I’ve done, sharing actionable insights for others to replicate or adapt,” Mr Akintayo said.

The real estate expert also addressed concerns about the print quality of local editions and promised that upcoming Amazon versions would meet international production standards.

The launch of these books represents a significant contribution to the global real estate sector. The CEO of Gtext Group and Investment Limited hopes they will empower a new generation of investors, regardless of their level of experience.

“Whether you’re asking questions out of curiosity or competition, there’s room for everyone to succeed,” he said, encouraging shared growth within the industry.

These books are set to become vital resources for aspiring real estate investors, providing a clear path to transform ambitious goals into thriving businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

