Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice, has announced the call to entry for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Entries open on Monday, 23 December 2024 and close on 31 January 2025.

The AMVCAs celebrate exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation within the African film, television, and entertainment industry, showcasing the continent’s finest storytellers, performers, and production professionals.

Consequently, filmmakers, producers, production companies, and creators are encouraged to submit films, made-for-television movies, or television series that were broadcast or publicly screened from 1 December 2023 to 31 December 2024 for a chance to be recognised at Africa’s most prestigious awards event.

Speaking on the upcoming edition in a statement, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said, “The AMVCAs have become a beacon of excellence, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling. We are excited once again to open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world.”

The event will be broadcast live on Africa Magic channels across the continent, bringing the glitz and glamour of the awards to millions of viewers.

To enter your submissions and for more information and updates on the AMVCAs, visit https://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA. Also, follow Africa Magic on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @africamagic to stay in the know.

