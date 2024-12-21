At least 114,102 children have been vaccinated in Imo State due to an immunisation campaign sponsored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The state’s immunisation officer, Chibuzor Okoroama, disclosed this in Owerri on Thursday while briefing reporters on the success of UNICEF’s CatchUp Immunisation campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored the programme’s implementation in four out of 16 selected council areas, reports that the locals widely accepted it.

The four council areas monitored were Njaba, Mbaitoli, Ngor-Okpala, and Owerri North.

Ms Okoroama, a family physician, explained that the 16 council areas covered by the programme represented 65 per cent of the targeted coverage as directed by UNICEF.

She said the additional council areas include Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Isu, Ideato North, Ideato South, Orsu, Oru East, Nkwerre, and Ohaji-Egbema.

According to her, immunisation is the quickest and most effective way to protect children from deadly diseases.

She urged parents to ensure their children were promptly vaccinated.

She explained that during the immunisation process, the team identified zero-dose and under-immunised children, as well as those who had never been vaccinated.

Ms Okoroama highlighted the high cost of vaccines and encouraged parents to take advantage of the free immunisation provided by UNICEF to boost their children’s immunity against diseases.

She expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s success, despite operational challenges.

“We conducted micro-planning and implementation training at the state, LGA, and ward levels, beginning on 10 December, right after receiving funding for the project on 9 December.

“We also used the Open Data Kit for real-time transmission of information about supervision, and we are pleased to confirm that we achieved the expected 65 per cent coverage,” Ms Okoroama said.

She thanked local vigilante groups in rural communities and security agencies in the state for providing security to public health officers, especially in troubled areas.

Ms Okoroama also thanked UNICEF for the programme and reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide basic healthcare to Imo residents.

Ojiugo Mbamara, whose twin babies were immunised, thanked UNICEF for the initiative and urged the Imo State Government to continue its people-friendly partnerships.

