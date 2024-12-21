President Bola Tinubu cancelled all his official events in Lagos on Saturday in honour of the stampede victims in Abuja and Okija, Anambra State, the president’s office said.

The two tragedies claimed many lives and left many others injured.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the stampede at an Abuja church that claimed many lives.

The exact number of victims is yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

The stampede occured at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama District of Abuja on Saturday morning

It occurred during a palliative distribution event organised by the church to support poor residents of the Nigerian capital.

One of the events the president pulled out of was the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta organised by the Lagos government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Nigerian leader is in Lagos, his home state, to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Mr Tinubu was scheduled to watch the boat parade and other activities of the Boat Regatta from the waterfront of his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive residence in Ikoyi, his spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a statement on Saturday.

“Dignitaries, including top officials of the Lagos State government and white cap chiefs from the state, were already seated when the president cancelled his appearance following briefings on the tragedies.

“Commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate incidents in Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, President Tinubu urged states and relevant authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures immediately,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

He said the president noted the disturbing resemblance between the mishaps at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, and a community Centre in Okija, Anambra State, and the tragic incident in Ibadan, Oyo State, earlier this week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Ibadan stampede at a children’s funfair that led to the death of 35 minors.

Mr Onanuga quoted the president as saying local and state authorities should no longer tolerate operational lapses by organisations and corporate bodies involved in charitable and humanitarian activities.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the innocent Nigerians who died in the stampedes, President Tinubu wished a quick recovery to the injured.

“He reiterated that these mishaps are avoidable if event planners adhere to necessary safeguards and protocols to ensure pre- and post-event safety,” the spokesperson wrote.

‘‘In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them,’’ President Tinubu was quoted as saying.

The president wished the Lagos State government, organisers of the Boat Regatta, themed ‘‘Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,’’ a successful and hitch-free festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

