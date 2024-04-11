President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to the Onu family over the passing of Ogbonnaya Onu.

Mr Onu passed away on Thursday at the age of 72.

The president mourned a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament. The first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of science, technology and innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

Most importantly, the president celebrated the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.

President Tinubu affirmed that Mr Onu epitomised Nigeria in concord; in wholeness, as the late statesman believed in and defended Nigeria’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship across the Niger.

The president also condoled with the friends and associates of Mr Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the gentle soul of this great leader.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 11, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

