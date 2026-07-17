The federal government has launched development programmes valued at more than $1.07 billion to strengthen primary healthcare, improve governance and education, and accelerate poverty reduction as part of its economic recovery agenda.

The programmes include the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity Governance (HOPE GOV) programme, backed by $500 million, and the Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Programme (HOPE PHC), financed with $570 million.

The government also launched the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Additional Financing (NG CARES AF), the broader HOPE programme comprising HOPE GOV, HOPE PHC and HOPE EDU, and the Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons and Host Communities (SOLID) programme.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu said the initiatives were designed to ensure that the gains from the country’s economic reforms translate into improved living standards for Nigerians.

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Mr Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the programmes form part of a coordinated strategy to strengthen human capital development, improve public service delivery and build resilience in communities across the country.

He said the government had recorded improvements in key economic indicators, including GDP growth, foreign reserves and inflation.

He added that about 15 million vulnerable households had benefited from the expanded social transfer programme.

According to him, the HOPE GOV programme will improve governance by strengthening budget planning and supporting the recruitment of teachers and healthcare workers, particularly in underserved communities, while the HOPE PHC programme will improve service delivery at primary healthcare facilities through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Health reforms

Also speaking, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the programmes would support the implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), the government’s flagship reform agenda for the health sector.

Mr Pate said the initiative was anchored on four pillars: strengthening governance and accountability, improving equitable access to quality healthcare, developing the healthcare value chain, and enhancing health security and resilience.

Highlighting progress made under the reforms, he said the federal government had revitalised 3,026 primary healthcare centres nationwide and supplied maternal and newborn care equipment to 231 secondary hospitals.

He added that 43,417 women and newborns had been transported through rural emergency and maternal transport services, while 42,970 comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services were provided between October 2024 and March 2026.

Mr Pate said the reforms had also led to increased use of healthcare services, with more women opting to deliver in health facilities.

“The reforms are increasing service utilisation, with more women choosing to give birth in health facilities, reflecting renewed confidence in the health system. They are increasing uptake of essential health services, with more families choosing modern family planning and more children receiving life-saving vaccines,” he said.

World Bank backs programme

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Matthew Verghis, said the country’s efforts to expand access to quality healthcare had been strengthened through collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector.

Mr Verghis said the HOPE PHC programme and the investments supporting it provide an opportunity for Nigeria to improve health outcomes, particularly for mothers, children and vulnerable populations, while strengthening accountability in the health sector.