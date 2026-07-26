The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Sunday to Tuesday across the nation.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region on Sunday.

‎‎NiMet anticipated chances of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states during the morning hours.

‎In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

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‎‘’For the North Central region, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

‎‘’By afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory,’’ it said.

‎‎According to the agency, moderate rains are expected over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa states of the southern region during the morning hours.

‎The agency predicted moderate rains over the entire region later in the day.

‎NiMet envisaged thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains on Monday over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba States of the northern region during the morning hours.

‎The agency predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

‎‘’For North central region, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara States and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

‎Later during the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated across the region.

‎‘’For the southern region: There are prospects of light rains over parts of Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers States during the morning hours.

‎‎The agency envisaged a partly cloudy chance of thunderstorms with moderate rain over the entire region later in the day.

‎According to NiMet, partly cloudy skies are anticipated over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa and Yobe States during the morning hours on Tuesday.

‎NiMet predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains across the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

‎‘’For the North Central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the north central region during the morning hours.

‎‘’Later, during the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region.

‎‘’For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the region with prospects of light rains over parts of Edo, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning hours,” it stated.

‎The agency anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over the entire region later in the day.

It advised the public to take adequate precautions and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision, as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

‎The expected continuous rains over the coastal areas of the South have a high risk of flash flooding. Avoid driving or wading through flood waters. Driving in heavy rain should be avoided.

‎‘’Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

‎‘’Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,’’ it said.

(NAN)