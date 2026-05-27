A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Nature-Iboro Edet, has renovated four classrooms and constructed a wheelchair-accessible ramp at LEA Nomadic Primary School, Apo Dutse, Dutsen-Garki, Abuja, after learning that a physically challenged pupil reportedly stopped attending school because there was no accessible walkway to the classrooms.

The project, commissioned on 13 May under the Africa Reading and Digital Access (AFREADA) Project, also included renovation of parts of the school library, the head teacher’s office, repairs of classroom furniture, installation of flagpoles, provision of a new school flag, and a storage cupboard.

The intervention directly impacted about 200 pupils, 10 teachers, and five management staff members within the school community.

How the project began

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Ms Edet said the project was inspired by the poor state of learning facilities and the experience of a disabled child who reportedly had to be carried into classrooms.

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“Each time the child came to school, the child would be carried into the classroom, which is not a dignifying act,” she said.

“I knew these had to change.”

Ms Edet said she visited the school after repeatedly noticing its deteriorating condition while serving within the community.

According to her, the assessment revealed leaking ceilings, damaged walls, broken windows, unsafe pillars, and rat holes scattered across classrooms.

“I saw rat holes, leaking ceilings, and dilapidated pillars that if left unattended to, could pose a life-threatening risk to the teachers and learners,” she said.

She added that some classroom windows and doors were marked with warnings not to open them because they could collapse on pupils during lessons.

Funding and intervention

The corps member said the AFREADA initiative was originally conceived to improve digital learning infrastructure in underserved public schools, but had to be scaled back due to funding constraints.

“This project, the AFREADA project, was so named because it was meant to also transform the traditional library here into a digital learning space. However, due to limited funding, I had to limit the scope to what we are commissioning here today,” she said.

The project was funded by Ms Edet and NaijaSolve, a supporting organisation.

Major interventions included renovation of classrooms, construction of a People With Disabilities (PWD) ramp, repairs of damaged doors and windows, restoration of ventilation, repairs of classroom furniture, and renovation of the head teacher’s office.

School authorities react

The Head Teacher, Lami Gimba, said the intervention transformed learning conditions for pupils and staff.

“Before this intervention, our classrooms were really dilapidated,” she said.

“We had broken walls; rat holes scattered around the classes that exposed the children to the risk of reptiles’ invasion. Many of the classroom doors and windows were usually not open so they do not fall on the learners.”

Mrs Gimba said the poor condition of windows and roofs often disrupted learning during rainfall and windy weather.

“But today, all that has changed,” she added.

She commended Ms Edet’s dedication to the project, noting that the corps member personally joined artisans to paint sections of the school after delays during implementation.

Officials commend initiative

The Head of Primary School Services, Local Education Authority, Wuse, Mairiga Dangiwa, who represented the education secretary, described the intervention as impactful and beyond expectations.

“What I see here is very great, and beyond what we expected when we first received Ms Iboro’s request letter of approval,” he said.

He added that the project improved inclusion through the construction of the PWD walkway.

The Local Government Inspector, Garki 3, Apo, Abu Rukayat, said the project reflected the values of the NYSC scheme in promoting community development.

“This project really met needs,” she said.

Recognition for impactful service

Humanitarian and community development projects executed by corps members have increasingly earned recognition within the NYSC scheme.

In 2025, The Guardian Newspaper reported that Chukwuebuka Callistus Nkwocha received the President’s NYSC Honours Award for humanitarian and public health projects executed during his service year in Bayelsa State.

Also, in 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari granted automatic employment to 65 ex-NYSC members recognised for outstanding service during the NYSC’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Abuja.

Similarly, Blueprint reported recently that the NYSC management announced plans to make merit awards for corps members and staff an annual initiative aimed at recognising impactful community service and patriotism.