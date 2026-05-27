President Bola Tinubu has assured families of abducted children in parts of the country that the federal government would intensify efforts to secure their release and strengthen protection measures for schools in vulnerable communities.

In a statement on Wednesday marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, Mr Tinubu said children abducted in Oyo and Borno states remained a priority for his administration, noting that the government would not abandon affected families.

The president said the celebration, themed “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” should serve as a reminder of the government’s responsibility to create opportunities and ensure safety for all Nigerian children.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families, but are being held captive by criminals”.

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“Some parents cannot join today’s celebration because their hearts are set on one prayer: ‘Bring our children home,” he said.

Abductions

Mr Tinubu’s remarks come amid growing concerns over recent cases of abductions involving schoolchildren and teachers in parts of northern and south-western Nigeria.

In Borno State, several women, children and teachers were reportedly abducted by suspected insurgents while travelling along communities affected by insecurity in the North-east.

The incident renewed fears over the safety of civilians and schoolchildren in conflict-prone areas where attacks by armed groups have persisted for years.

In Oyo State, authorities and residents have also raised concerns over kidnappings targeting commuters, students and residents in rural communities, with security agencies intensifying efforts to rescue victims and track down perpetrators.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that about 32 people were kidnapped from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. It further reported that one of the victims, a mathematics teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded in captivity.

Nigeria has witnessed repeated abductions of schoolchildren over the past decade, particularly in northern states, where armed groups have targeted schools and rural communities for ransom and intimidation.

The incidents have triggered national outrage and prompted the federal government and state authorities to adopt the Safe Schools initiative to improve school security and prevent attacks on pupils and teachers.

Rescue operations

Mr Tinubu said he had directed security agencies to sustain and intensify coordinated rescue operations for abducted children and other vulnerable citizens across the country.

According to him, the operations would be intelligence-driven and focused on ensuring the safe recovery of victims.

The president also ordered the strengthening of school protection measures in high-risk areas through improved vulnerability mapping, closer collaboration between state governments and security agencies, and stronger community-based early warning systems.

He said the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with state governments, had also been directed to deepen implementation of the Safe Schools framework.

Under the framework, schools in vulnerable areas are expected to have clearer emergency response procedures, designated reporting channels and improved coordination with local security units.

Support for survivors

Mr Tinubu said the government would also expand support for children affected by abduction, violence and displacement.

He noted that children rescued from traumatic situations would require more than immediate recovery efforts, stressing the need for medical care, counselling, education and proper reintegration.

“A child who returns from trauma must return to care, medical attention, counselling, education and dignity,” he said.

The president added that relevant ministries and agencies had been directed to ensure recovered children receive long-term support rather than “temporary attention.”

‘Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility’

Mr Tinubu said safeguarding children should not be left solely to the government, calling on parents, teachers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, transport unions, vigilantes, and the media to support efforts to protect schools and communities.

He warned that ignoring suspicious movements or early warning signs around schools could expose children to danger.

“When information is shared quickly and responsibly, lives can be saved,” he said.

The president reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving education, healthcare, nutrition, social protection and digital skills development for children across the country.

He said every Nigerian child deserved the right to grow, learn and dream in safety, regardless of background or circumstance.