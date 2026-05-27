Akwa Ibom State branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors has elected its new executive officers.

In the election held on Monday, 18 May, at the branch secretariat, 51 Akpa Ube Street, Uyo, Udeme Ukpong emerged as the chairman of the branch, while Joseph Denis Jacob was elected vice chairman.

Akaninyene Sabbath Nelson emerged as secretary, with Enobong Onofiok Ufot elected as assistant secretary.

Effiong Ekaeba was elected as council representative, Victor Umoh as treasurer, and Nseanie Udokam Inyang as financial secretary.

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Others are Kenneth Solomon Itambo, who emerged as publicity secretary, and Iniobong Inyene as internal auditor.

The branch members described the election as peaceful, transparent, and successful, noting that the outcome reflects the unity and professionalism among surveyors in the state branch.

The newly elected executives took their oath of office shortly after the election.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, the newly elected Chairman, Mr Ukpong, thanked members for the confidence reposed in the new executive and pledged to work towards strengthening professionalism, unity, and the welfare of branch members.

“This is to officially inform the public and members of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Akwa Ibom State, that following years of internal challenges, all issues are now successfully resolved,” the new publicity secretary of the branch, Mr Itambo said in a statement issued on 18 May.

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“This development marks a new beginning for the Institution in Akwa Ibom State, one built on unity, professionalism and progress.”