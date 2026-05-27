Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has challenged the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players in his squad to elevate their game even further, insisting that flashes of promise alone will not guarantee long-term places in the national team setup.

Nigeria’s defence of the Unity Cup began on an encouraging note on Tuesday night as the Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 at The Valley, with forward Femi Azeez scoring both goals in an assured performance.

However, beyond the result, the spotlight firmly rested on the unfamiliar faces handed opportunities by Chelle in what was clearly an experimental squad.

The Franco-Malian tactician deliberately blended NPFL standouts with Europe-based professionals, offering several home-based players the chance to prove they belong on the international stage. Regular stars such as Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were absent, creating room for fresh competition within the squad.

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Among the NPFL players trusted from the start were defenders Oputa and Igboke, both of whom delivered composed displays under pressure. Tosin Oyedokun and Aderemi Adeoye also impressed after being introduced from the bench, showing energy and discipline during key phases of the game.

Chelle delivers honest assessment of NPFL debutants

Despite praising their attitude and effort, Chelle made it clear that the home-based players are still far from finished products and must continue improving if they hope to remain part of his plans when competitive fixtures resume.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, the Super Eagles boss admitted the occasion was demanding for many of the debutants, especially given the pressure of playing outside Nigeria for the first time.

“It was difficult for some of the new players because it was their first time playing in Europe. The pressure on them was high,” Chelle said.

“Nonetheless, I’m happy with what they showed me and what they showed to Nigerians. But this is only a friendly game, it is not a World Cup or AFCON qualifier. They need to work hard and fully understand what the technical staff and I want from them.”

“Playing at the highest level is difficult, and we made a lot of mistakes in certain patches of the game.”

NPFL players facing bigger test ahead

Since taking charge of the Super Eagles, Chelle has consistently shown a willingness to widen the national team pool by integrating more NPFL talent into his squads. This latest Unity Cup outing marked the second time he has handed significant opportunities to home-based players, signaling a deliberate attempt to strengthen internal competition within the team.

The move also reflects growing conversations around the quality and readiness of NPFL players for elite international football. For years, Nigerian fans and stakeholders have debated whether the domestic league produces players capable of thriving consistently at the highest level alongside Europe based stars.

Tuesday’s performance offered encouraging signs, but Chelle’s comments underlined the bigger reality confronting the NPFL contingent: breaking into the Super Eagles is one challenge, staying there is another entirely.

With crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures looming after the Unity Cup, competition for places is expected to intensify significantly once established internationals return to the fold.

For the home based stars, the Unity Cup may have provided a valuable opening, but Chelle has made it clear that sustained excellence, tactical discipline, and relentless improvement will determine who survives the next selection cycle.