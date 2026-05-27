The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assured Nigerian pilgrims of improved Hajj operations and a seamless return journey from Saudi Arabia, while announcing refunds from savings made after renegotiating feeding services in Madinah.

In an Arafat Day message issued to pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj exercise, the chairman of the commission, Ismail Yusuf, described the Day as the pinnacle of Hajj and a period of mercy, forgiveness, supplication and submission to Almighty Allah.

Mr Yusuf said NAHCON has continued to review previous and current Hajj operations to improve efficiency and enhance the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He noted that Hajj administration in Nigeria has significantly improved compared to earlier years when pilgrims spent long periods in transit camps awaiting airlift.

He admitted that more improvements are still needed.

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One of the major highlights of the statement was the announcement that NAHCON successfully renegotiated the cost of feeding services in Madinah and that the savings would be refunded directly to pilgrims.

The commission further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support towards the 2026 Hajj operations.

Read the full statement

“ARAFAT DAY MESSAGE TO NIGERIAN PILGRIMS FROM THE CHAIRMAN/CEO OF NAHCON”

As Nigerian pilgrims join millions of Muslims across the world on the sacred Day of Arafat, we extend heartfelt prayers and warm greetings to all our pilgrims on this spiritually significant occasion. The Day of Arafat stands as the pinnacle of Hajj, a day of mercy, forgiveness, supplication and total submission to Almighty Allah.

This blessed day reminds us of the timeless values of humility, sacrifice, patience and unwavering faith. It is a moment for deep reflection, sincere repentance and renewed commitment to righteousness and service to humanity. History teaches us valuable lessons, and when we fail to learn from them, we risk repeating the same hardships. But when we reflect on yesterday with wisdom, we are better prepared to build a stronger and more rewarding tomorrow.

At the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), we have continued to study the experiences of previous and current Hajj operations with the aim of improving our processes and enhancing the welfare and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims.

We have indeed come a long way from the days when pilgrims spent long periods in transit camps awaiting airlift to the more coordinated and efficient Hajj operations we witness today. Yet, despite the progress made, we remain conscious that there is still room for improvement.

Following the spiritually significant gathering at Arafat, where all mankind stands equal before the Creator, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to reviewing the operational challenges observed during this Hajj exercise, correcting identified shortcomings and strengthening supervision in order to better safeguard the interests of Nigerian pilgrims.

Indeed, NAHCON itself was established as a response to many of the challenges that once affected Hajj administration in Nigeria, and we remain committed to upholding the vision of our founding fathers with dedication, discipline and sincerity of purpose.

In line with this commitment, we are pleased to inform our pilgrims that the Commission successfully renegotiated the cost of feeding services in Madinah, and the resulting savings will be refunded directly to pilgrims.

We sincerely appreciate the support, understanding and goodwill extended to the Commission by stakeholders, partners and especially our dear pilgrims. We remain determined to justify the confidence reposed in us.

I also wish to acknowledge the critical support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose determined leadership, and support is responsible for the modest successes recorded in the 2026 Hajj airlift and management.

Similarly, we extend deep appreciation to Vice President Kashim Shettima for providing direction and ensuring the effective implementation relevant policies. Nigerian pilgrims remain deeply grateful for the continued support from the Presidency.

We equally appreciate the management and staff of NAHCON, whose selfless service transformed challenges into coordination, pressure into performance and duty into devotion throughout the Hajj exercise.

To our dear pilgrims, we wish to assure you that adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee a safe, swift and seamless return journey after Hajj.

As we observe the Day of Arafat, may Allah accept our prayers, forgive our shortcomings and guide us to choose sacrifice over selfishness, unity over division and wisdom over frustration.

May Allah grant all pilgrims a rewarding Hajj and safe return to their families and communities.