No fewer than five members currently serving at the National Assembly (NASS) from Cross River lost their return bid to the Green and Red Chambers following the conclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries for both the Green and Red Chambers were concluded between Saturday and Monday.

NAN also reports that Cross River has a total of 11 lawmakers at the NASS, with all the members from the same ruling APC.

The state has a total of eight representatives in the House of Representatives, and three in the Senate.

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While the three senators won the APC tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections, only three out of the eight House of Representatives aspirants seeking return were successful in their primaries.

The victorious lawmakers are the representatives of Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi, Joseph Bassey; Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku federal constituency, Peter Akpanke; and Ikom/Boki federal constituency, Victor Abang.

NAN reports that the lawmakers who lost out are Emil Inyang (Biase/Akamkpa federal constituency), Bassey Akiba (Calabar Municipality/Odukpani), Godwin Offiono (Yala/Ogoja), and Mike Etaba (Obubra/Etung).

However, Alex Egbona, who represented Yakurr/Abi in the federal constituency defected to the PDP shortly before the APC primaries.

Similarly, the three senators emerged victorious from their respective primaries through affirmations.

NAN reports that the three senators pledged renewed commitment to the enthronement of democratic dividends to their respective senatorial districts if reelected in 2027.

Eteng Williams, Cross River Central, promised to prioritise human capital development as he seeks to return to the Red Chamber.

Mr Williams disclosed that he had been able to facilitate foreign scholarships for 36 members of his constituency within the last three years of his stewardship.

“I have sent over 36 people abroad to study. My priority is human capital development. That is why I am sending so many people abroad to study,” he stated.

On his part, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, Cross River North, vowed to continue with his people-oriented projects across the senatorial district if reelected in 2027.

Also, Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing the Southern senatorial district of the state, said he would continue with his deliberate choice of investing in young people, infrastructural development, as well as policies that would transform the district.

(NAN)