Former Abia governor and incumbent senator for Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Abia North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Emeka Atuma and Uchenna Erondu Jnr. were also declared winners for Abia Central and Abia South respectively during the nationwide APC primaries held on Monday.

Mr Kalu secured the party’s ticket with a landslide victory over his lone challenger, Philips Nto.

According to results announced at the APC collation centre in Umuahia, Mr Kalu polled 65,651 votes to defeat Mr Nto, who garnered 2,103 votes. The margin of victory stood at 63,548 votes.

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The direct primary was held across the five local government areas and 57 wards of Abia North.

A total of 72,028 voters were registered, out of which 69,441 were accredited. Total votes cast stood at 67,854.

Declaring the result, the Chairman of the Abia North Senatorial National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Chinedu Kanu, described the process as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

He commended the APC members, stakeholders, and electoral officials for ensuring a smooth exercise across the district.

The election committee chairman said Senator Kalu secured overwhelming support from party members through the direct primary process aimed at producing credible candidates for 2027.

In Abia Central, Emeka Atuma polled 36,935 votes to defeat Nkechi Nworgu, who scored 11,451 votes, while Samuel Onuigbo secured 5,833 votes.

The Returning Officer Thomas Nkoro declared Mr Atuma the winner.

In Abia South, Mr Erondu Jnr, lawmaker representing Obingwa West State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, emerged victorious after securing a commanding lead across the six LGAs.

The final results were announced at the APC Abia South Senatorial District Primary Election Collation Centre in Aba by Collation Officer, Emmanuel Agbaeze, a professor.

Mr Erondu Jnr swept all six LGAs to defeat Nyerere Anyim, Paul Ikonne, and Blessing Nwagba.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Umuahia, an elated Mr Erondu Jnr thanked God for his victory and described the primaries as a tough but credible contest.

“Today witnessed the freest and fairest primaries ever conducted by the APC in this state. It was very transparent because the party adopted the direct primary method,” he said.

(NAN)