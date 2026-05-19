David Jimkuta has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Taraba South Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jimkuta, the incumbent senator, defeated two other aspirants, Adamu Ibrahim and Daniel Ayesukwe

The Returning Officer, Joseph Kunini, on Monday in Wukari, declared Mr Jimkuta the winner after collating the results, following the APC primary election exercise across the five local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

Mr Kunini explained that Mr Jimkuta polled 29,880 votes to emerge the winner; his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim, garnered 778 votes, while Mr Ayesukwe scored 623 votes to come in third.

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Mr Kunini commended party members for their decorum and orderly conduct, saying the process reflected the party members’ commitment to internal democracy.

Responding after his declaration, Mr Jimkuta appreciated the people of Taraba South for the trust and assured them of his commitment to ensure that they continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The constituency projects across the zone, some completed, some ongoing will get much-needed attention. I want to assure you that I will not relent,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, security personnel and aspirants’ agents monitored the conduct of the primaries.

(NAN)