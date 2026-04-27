A banker and entrepreneur, Magnus Chukwuekezie, on Saturday unveiled his autobiography, Against All Odds: Weathering the Storms of Disability, telling a deeply personal story of resilience that speakers said could reshape public attitudes to disability and determination.

The book launch, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, drew government officials, business leaders and associates who described the author’s life as a testament to perseverance in the face of early adversity.

Mr Chukwuekezie, a divisional head at Keystone Bank and chairman of Everyday Foods Group, recounted how contracting polio at age two shaped yet did not limit his ambitions.

“Your story is not defined by what happens to you but by what you choose to become,” he said during his remarks. “Life is not always fair, but destiny is always available.”

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From rejection to recognition

Born on 27 July 1973 in Inyi, Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, the author described a childhood faced with physical challenges but strong family support. He credited his parents for refusing to give up on him and for instilling a belief that he could succeed despite societal limitations.

He narrated the difficulties he faced during his university education, including navigating buildings not designed for persons with disabilities.

“I fell multiple times trying to climb stairs or access basic facilities, but I refused to be defeated,” he said.

After graduating and completing his National Youth Service Corps in Port Harcourt where he emerged corps member of the year in 2000, Mr Chukwuekezie, who now has a Ph.D. in accounting, said he encountered workplace discrimination, including being rejected by banks after interview because of his physical disabilities.

He said a turning point came after an encounter with legal practitioner, Assam Assam, who encouraged him to embrace confidence.

“He told me the panel would not assess how far I could walk but how far I could think,” he said.

He added, “I told him that I am scared of using my walking stick. Chief Assam said, ‘That walking stick is a symbol of authority. It has no disability in it. Use it. It will open doors for you. One day, you will remember this moment.’ That day changed my life because from that moment, I made a quite non-negotiable decision that I will not be defined by my limitation but I will be defined by my determination.”

The advice, Mr Chukwuekezie said, transformed his outlook and career journey.

Building businesses, creating jobs

With over two decades of banking experience, Mr Chukwuekezie has held several managerial roles across institutions, beginning his career with the defunct Citizens Bank before moving to Assurance Bank.

Beyond banking, he has built a diversified business portfolio spanning food retail, distribution and hospitality. He said his Everyday Foods Group Mart employs over 550 staff, while his combined ventures provide jobs for more than 600 people.

Speakers at the event commended his contributions to economic development and job creation in Akwa Ibom.

Representing the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said the author’s achievements reflected “a can-do spirit made possible by determination rather than limitation.”

‘A story that must be told’

In a message delivered on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, his wife, Inemesit Uwah, called on attendees to draw lessons from the memoir.

“If Dr Magnus can go this far despite his challenges, then others can do the same,” she said, while also praising the author’s wife for her support.

The book reviewer, Lakshmi Tombush, described the 182-page autobiography as “simple, emotional and clear,” noting that it chronicles the author’s journey from childhood struggles to professional success across 11 chapters.

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She said the book goes beyond recounting the life of a polio survivor to demonstrate “how the mind can transform weakness into strength.”

Message of choice and possibility

Mr Chukwuekezie emphasised that while individuals may not control life’s circumstances, they can control their response.

“There are two forces that shape every life: what happens to you and what you decide to do about it,” he said. “Your past is a fact, but it is not a prophecy.”

The event also featured goodwill donations toward the book launch, including the purchase of multiple copies.

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, the member representing Etinan/Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom Federal Constituency, Paul Ekpo, and a former senator for Akwa Ibom North-East, Bassey Albert, were among the dignitaries at the book launch.