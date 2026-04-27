The Ministry of Education has introduced a National Textbook Ranking System for primary, junior and senior secondary schools as part of efforts to improve quality assurance and standardisation in Nigeria’s education sector.

Under the new policy, scheduled to take effect in September, only textbooks ranked and approved through a national evaluation process will be permitted in schools.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson for the ministry, Folasade Boriowo, said the implementation of the ranking system will commence after the establishment of the subject committees and completion of the evaluation framework.

The statement said the initiative is designed to address the proliferation of textbooks and ensure that only quality, curriculum-compliant materials are used in classrooms.

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It also quoted the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, saying the new framework would strengthen the role of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), which is responsible for approving textbooks for use in schools.

New Policy

Previously, schools could adopt any of the textbooks approved by the NERDC as submitted by publishers.

However, the NERDC will now rank the textbooks through a national evaluation process to determine the most suitable options for each subject and level, the statement said.

Meanwhile, only those ranked by the NERDC will be permitted for use in schools.

“Following this evaluation process, only a limited number of textbooks will be ranked and approved for use in schools for each subject, ensuring improved quality control and consistency in teaching and learning materials across the country,” the statement said.

“Under the new policy, NERDC will continue its responsibility of licensing textbooks. However, any textbook that is not ranked under the new system will not be permitted for use in Nigerian schools, regardless of prior licensing status.”

The minister said the council would establish the Standing Subject Committees comprising experts in various fields to assess textbooks submitted by publishers, based on defined academic and pedagogical standards.

In addition, the ministry said the reform would reduce the large number of textbooks currently in circulation and improve consistency in teaching and learning materials.

The ministry said it would sensitise teachers and other stakeholders to ensure awareness and compliance with the policy.