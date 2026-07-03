A federal government delegation visited the Bille community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State and provided immediate humanitarian support to the residents.

The federal government also promised a comprehensive solution to the ongoing gas seepage.

This was contained in a statement by Eniola Akinkuotu, head of media and corporate communications at the Nigerian Upstream Commission (NUPRC), on Thursday, in Abuja.

Mr Akinkuotu said the delegation was led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

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He said the delegation, which included the Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and oil and gas operators, visited Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Bille community.

The statement quoted Mr Fubara as commending the government’s collaborative response and assuring the community that their concerns would receive urgent attention.

“The federal government is doing everything possible to ensure that the gas seepage is brought under control. The requests for potable water, healthcare and firefighting support have been noted and will be addressed,” Mr Fubara said.

The governor directed an immediate upgrade of the primary healthcare facility in the community to meet medical emergencies resulting from the gas seepage.

Relief items

The delegation subsequently proceeded to the Bille community and delivered relief items to the residents.

Mr Ekpo pledged the government’s commitment to provide potable water, intensive medical outreach and consumables, additional firefighting equipment and support for power supply.

He also reaffirmed the government’s and industry’s commitment to restoring environmental safety to protect the well-being of the affected population.

Speaking at the place of the Amanyanabo of the Bille Kingdom, Ingo Herbert, the minister, said that an investigation into the root cause of the seepage was ongoing.

Mr Ekpo said the federal government was fully committed to resolving the issue, to ensure the environment was safe and properly remediated.

The statement also quoted Ms Eyesan as reaffirming the NUPRC’s commitment to identify the source of the seepage through a scientifically comprehensive investigation.

Ms Eyesan said emergency humanitarian needs would be addressed without delay.

“We have carried out preliminary investigations. However, we are carefully managing the situation to prevent further hazards before any intervention.

“We have engaged an international firm to undertake the final studies, with fieldwork expected to commence before the end of July,” she said in the statement.

While commending the residents for their understanding, Ms Eyesan disclosed that technical experts from across the oil and gas sector were working jointly with the commission to resolve the crisis.

She assured that the commission would provide regular updates on the investigation.

On immediate relief measures, Ms Eyesan said the assessment indicated that the first aquifer had been contaminated.

“While we work towards a sustainable long-term solution, we will provide potable water as quickly as possible,” she added.

Alabo Dokubo, chairman, Bille Council of Chiefs, called for a quick solution to the seepage.

He urged the government to fulfil its promises quickly so that the community could fully reap the benefits of its oil and gas resources.

(NAN)