The Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA) has endorsed the proposed establishment of State Police Services, describing it as a necessary constitutional reform to address Nigeria’s worsening security challenges while calling for broader restructuring to ensure its success.

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Umar Abdulrazaq.

CDA, which recently secured a court order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register it as a political party, said decentralising policing would bring security closer to communities, improve intelligence gathering and enhance public confidence in law enforcement.

However, it argued that creating state-controlled police formations without granting states greater fiscal powers would undermine the objectives of the reform.

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“Constitutional responsibility must be matched by constitutional authority and constitutional revenue,” the party said.

The endorsement comes shortly after the Senate and the House of Representatives approved the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, as part of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish State Police Services alongside the existing Nigeria Police Force to strengthen internal security, improve responses to local security threats, reduce the burden on the federal police and enhance cooperation between federal and state authorities.

Nigeria has for years grappled with widespread insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, farmer-herder conflicts and organised crime. Proponents of state policing argue that locally controlled police organisations would possess better knowledge of their communities and respond more effectively to security threats.

While expressing support for the constitutional amendment, the CDA maintained that policing reform should be accompanied by wider constitutional and fiscal reforms.

According to the party, assigning security responsibilities to state governments without providing them with sufficient constitutional authority and sustainable revenue sources could result in poorly funded and ineffective police institutions.

The party also proposed several amendments to strengthen the legal framework establishing state police.

Among its recommendations are renaming the National Police Council as the Federation Police Council to better reflect Nigeria’s federal structure; ensuring State Police Commanders are appointed through independent State Police Service Commissions and confirmed by State Houses of Assembly; restricting federal intervention in state policing to clearly defined constitutional circumstances subject to legislative and judicial oversight; maintaining national policing standards without allowing indirect federal operational control; and constitutionally recognising Community Policing Advisory Councils to encourage public participation and accountability.

The CDA said experiences from federal democracies such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia and India demonstrate that decentralised policing succeeds where there are clear constitutional roles, professional standards, independent oversight, sustainable funding and effective collaboration between different levels of government.

The party further called for “a carefully phased implementation process involving enabling legislation, institutional development, transparent recruitment, professional training, integrated intelligence systems, financial accountability and periodic performance reviews to ensure a smooth transition to a dual policing framework.”

It disclosed that it had submitted a detailed position paper on the constitutional amendment to both the Senate and the House of Representatives as part of the ongoing constitution review process.

The CDA said it remains convinced that the long-term success of State Police Services will depend on genuine federalism, fiscal autonomy for states, institutional independence, democratic accountability, respect for human rights and sustainable financing.

According to the party, adopting these measures would help build a more responsive, professional and accountable policing system while strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and improving national security.