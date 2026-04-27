Big players don’t wait for perfect conditions—they impose themselves anyway.

And in the heat of Istanbul’s fiercest rivalry, Victor Osimhen did exactly that.

Fresh off a fractured arm and still short of full fitness, the Super Eagles striker delivered the defining moment in Galatasaray’s crucial victory over Fenerbahçe, scoring the opener in a tense derby that could ultimately shape the destination of the Turkish Süper Lig title.

Meeting a precise pass from Mario Lemina late in the first half, Osimhen did what elite strikers do, he finished with conviction. Clinical. Composed. Decisive.

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But the goal was only part of the story.

Playing through pain, powered by belief

Osimhen’s return carried risk. A fractured arm is not an injury you simply shake off, especially in a derby defined by intensity and physical duels.

Yet he trusted the process, and the people behind it.

“I thank Dr. Yener and the medical team. They did a great job,” Osimhen said post-match. “A full return is impossible, but they prepared me very well psychologically.”

That detail matters. Because beyond the physical recovery, Osimhen stepped onto the pitch mentally ready, sharp enough to deliver when it counted most.

The derby win was also about redemption.

Galatasaray entered the contest on the back of a disappointing cup outing against Gençlerbirliği, a result that had left fans frustrated and questions lingering.

Osimhen and his teammates answered emphatically.

“We fought well as a team. We disappointed our fans in the cup. I’m proud of my team’s performance and happy about the victory,” he said.

It was not just a win, it was a statement. A reminder of their resilience, their depth, and their readiness for the title run-in.

“I can score against any team”

For Osimhen, confidence is not noise, it is identity.

“As in every derby, I can score against any team. That’s my job. I do it well,” he declared.

There was no hesitation. No hedging. Just the clarity of a striker who understands his role and embraces the responsibility that comes with it.

And the numbers back him up.

Since sealing his permanent move last summer, the former Napoli forward has delivered relentlessly, 20 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. Output that has turned Galatasaray’s ambition into tangible progress.

Title within reach

With the derby win, Galatasaray now sit seven points clear of Fenerbahçe with just three matches left.

The equation is simple. The margin is real. The title is within touching distance.

But Osimhen is not looking too far ahead.

“We’ve taken another step closer to our championship goal. Samsunspor is a quality opponent. We will want to win every match from now on.”

Next up is Samsunspor, a fixture Osimhen is treating with the seriousness of a final.

“To finish the season well, we will take every opponent seriously and want to win every match, we will do our best.”

That mindset; relentless, grounded, focused, is what separates contenders from champions.

Unbothered by noise

Even off the pitch, Osimhen found himself at the centre of conversation, this time over the protective equipment he wore during the derby.

From the opposition came complaints. From Osimhen, indifference.

“I don’t understand these people. They’re going to compete against the best team in the league, but they’re complaining about this. I scored my goal, I did my job.”

For him, the focus is singular: performance. Contribution. Impact.

Everything else is distraction.

Playing for the badge

If there is one thread that runs through Osimhen’s season, it is commitment.

Not just to scoring goals, but to the identity of the club.

“I love Galatasaray with all my heart,” he said. “As long as I have the opportunity, I will always protect this emblem. I will fight with everything I have for this emblem.”

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It is the language of connection. Of belonging. Of a player fully invested in the mission.

The final stretch

Three games remain. One title within reach.

For Galatasaray, the path is clear, but it demands consistency.

For Victor Osimhen, the mission is even clearer: keep delivering. Because in moments like this, legacies are not built quietly.

They are seized; one goal, one statement, one decisive night at a time.