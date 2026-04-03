A landlord in Akwa Ibom State, identified as Hope Ekong, risks up to five years’ imprisonment if convicted for allegedly assaulting his female tenant, Rachael Nduk.

The case has attracted public attention following a viral video of the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the assault, which occurred on 31 March at a property in Abak Local Government Area, left Ms Nduk, 31, with injuries to her head, thigh and left arm, alongside significant blood loss.

The police in Akwa Ibom confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Timfon John, noting that the victim is currently receiving medical treatment, while investigations continue.

“Preliminary information indicates that in the course of the altercation, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a sharp object and attacked the victim,” the statement said.

Law prescribes jail term

A review of the Akwa Ibom State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2022, shows that the alleged act constitutes an offence punishable under Section 2(1) of the law.

The provision states that any person who “willfully causes or inflicts physical injury on another person by means of any weapon, substance or object” is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or a fine of up to N300,000, or both.

Details from the Akwa Ibom State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee indicate that the incident followed a dispute around the tenant’s shop.

The committee’s Director and Head, Emem Ette, said the victim had prepared noodles and shared the meal with a neighbouring tenant and the neighbour’s male visitor when the landlord arrived and confronted the visitor for allegedly frequenting the premises against his instructions.

According to Ms Ette, the women’s attempts to calm the situation failed.

“Instead of calming down, he turned to the victim and said he had been waiting for her all this while and started beating her, causing injuries on several parts of her body,” she said.

A video circulating online also captured a relative of the victim alleging that Ms Nduk, said to be an orphan, had previously rejected advances from the landlord.

The victim was also heard in the footage alleging that her goods, including drinks she sold in the shop, were destroyed during the attack.

Ms Ette said the suspect has been taken into custody, adding that her office is monitoring the case to ensure prosecution.

“The police will conclude their investigation and forward the case file to us for arraignment,” she said, noting that legal processes are already underway.