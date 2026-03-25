The police in Akwa Ibom State have detained the village head of Asik Ubofa, Effiat Clan, in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom over alleged illegal possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police command in Akwa Ibom received a tip-off that the village head was illegally armed.

She said that following the intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, directed a coordinated operation to verify the information.

“Our detectives swung into action by storming the suspect’s location on Tuesday, and successfully recovered one AK-47 rifle and two empty magazines,” she said.

The spokesperson further said that the suspect was in police custody for further investigation.

“The command’s intention is to ascertain the source of the firearm, determine the suspect’s motives, and apprehend other possible accomplices,” she said.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling illegal possession of arms in the state.

“Individuals who are unlawfully in possession of firearms should voluntarily surrender them or face the full weight of the law,” she said.

Ms John commended members of the public for their continued support and synergy with the police, saying, “We urged you to sustain the flow of timely and credible information to security agencies”.

(NAN)