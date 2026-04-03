The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has endorsed a recommendation by the Federation’s Technical and Development Committee for the appointment of Coach Akeem Busari as the Head Coach of the U17 Girls National Team, Flamingos.

Busari comes into the job with robust experience and a deep understanding of the terrain of women’s football, and replaces Coach Bankole Olowookere, who has been with the Flamingos for many years, including leading the team to win bronze at the 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India.

Busari’s immediate task is to lead the Flamingos in the soon-to-commence race for a spot at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, which Morocco will host.

The Flamingos are on standby to face the winner of the preliminary clash between the Niger Republic and Guinea, with the first leg away from home in the third week of next month.

The new Flamingos chief strategist is presently the Head Coach of Pacesetter Queens Football Club of Ibadan