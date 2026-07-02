The State Security Service (SSS) on Wednesday arraigned five associates of former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were arraigned before Judge Peter Lifu for allegedly concealing Mr Sylva’s whereabouts after he was declared wanted in connection with an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The defendants, Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha and Ayebaifie Suobite, pleaded not guilty to two counts of concealing the whereabouts of a fugitive and conspiracy.

In April, the five defendants described as aides and domestic workers of Mr Sylva, said in a suit they filed to seek an order of release from custody that they had been detained since October last year.

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In one count, the SSS alleged that the defendants became accessories after the fact by concealing Mr Sylva’s whereabouts on or about 28 April.

The prosecution said the alleged offences contravened Sections 519 and 516 of the Criminal Code Act.

After the charges were read, the prosecution lawyer, Emmanuel Orubor, urged the court to fix a date for the SSS to open its case by calling witnesses.

The defendants, however, applied for bail through their lawyers.

Sanusi Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), represented the first and fourth defendants, Messers Ayuba and Anagaha.

Ibrahim Imadegbelo appeared for Mr Mohammed, the second defendant, while I.G. Kelubia represented Friday Paul. E.C. Sogo appeared for Mr Suobite.

The defence lawyers urged the court to grant their clients bail on liberal terms.

In a brief ruling, Judge Lifu granted each defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.

The judge directed each surety to swear an affidavit of means, provide evidence of payment of tax for the preceding three years, show proof of a legitimate means of livelihood and submit recent passport photographs.

He also ordered the registrar of the court to verify the identities of the sureties.

Pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, Judge Lifu ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The judge adjourned the case until 22 July for the commencement of trial.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES has extensively reported the alleged role of Mr Sylva in the alleged failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In an exclusive report published in February, the newspaper revealed that security agencies investigating the alleged coup identified Mr Sylva, who served as the minister of state for petroleum resources during the immediate-past administration of then-President Muhammad I Buhari, was one of the principal financiers of the plot.

Investigators alleged that he channelled N785 million through Purple Waves Limited, an Abuja-based construction company, to bankroll the conspiracy.

The firm’s secretary, John Ebokpo, was subsequently interrogated by security operatives. Investigators further alleged that another suspect funnelled N50 million through a separate company, bringing the total alleged funding to N835 million.

PREMIUM TIMES also published another exclusive detailing what investigators described as an elaborate plan by the alleged conspirators to storm the Presidential Villa in Abuja, seize the seat of power and capture President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The conspiracy allegedly involved more than 40 serving and retired military officers as well as civilians.

Although Mr Sylva was named in seven of the 13 counts later filed by the federal government, but he was not charged as a defendant in the case in which six defendants are facing prosecution before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In April, the six defendants were arrsigned before Judge Abdulmalik on 13 counts of treason, terrorism, terrorism financing, money laundering and failure to disclose information.

They include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector.

Others are Zekeri Umoru; Bukar Goni; and Abdulkadir Sani, an Islamic cleric. They all pleaded not guilty.

The case has since progressed to a trial-within-trial ordered by the judge to determine whether the written extra-judicial statements credited to the defendants and which the prosecution sought to tender as evidence were made voluntarily. The outcome of the trial-within-trial will determine if the statements are admissible.

The government said Mr Sylva has remained on the run since then.

Mr Sylva has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged coup plot and rejected the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, 36 serving military officers implicated in the investigation are facing trial before a General Court Martial in Abuja.