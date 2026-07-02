The police have arrested two suspects for alleged illegal possession and sale of locally fabricated firearms, recovering two rifles, magazines and ammunition during separate operations in Jos and Mangu local government areas in Plateau State.

The state command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, said in a statement on Wednesday that the arrests followed intelligence-led operations by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in collaboration with officers from the Bukuru Division.

He said the suspects “confessed to possessing and supplying the recovered firearms,” adding that investigations were ongoing to identify the source of the weapons and other members of the network.

According to the police, operatives arrested Yakubu Pam, 40, of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, on 22 June at Miyango-Gyel, behind Building Materials in Jos, after receiving credible intelligence linking him to illegal possession of firearms.

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During interrogation, Mr Pam allegedly admitted possessing a locally fabricated firearm, claiming he bought it for self-protection against attacks. Police recovered a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle from him.

The suspect reportedly identified the supplier as Abdulsalam Hassan, 19, of Kadunu in Mangu Local Government Area.

Police said detectives subsequently arrested Mr Hassan, who allegedly confessed to acting as a middleman by obtaining firearms from unknown sources and selling them to buyers for financial gain.

Officers reportedly recovered a Type 06 rifle, two magazines and 29 rounds of ammunition from him.

Mr Alabo said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation to trace the origin of the weapons and identify other suspects involved in the alleged arms trafficking network.

The Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, warned residents against the illegal possession, sale and use of firearms, saying such activities posed a serious threat to public safety.

He reiterated the police’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and protecting lives and property across the state.

The arrests come amid renewed efforts by security agencies to curb violence in Plateau.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang restructured the state’s security architecture, appointing new heads for Operation Rainbow and other security positions following persistent attacks in parts of the state.

The development also follows the killing of three people at a mining site in Nyango, Gyel District of Jos South Local Government Area on 30 June, an attack that renewed concerns over insecurity in Plateau.

Earlier, on 26 June, troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued eight kidnapped victims from Pandam Forest in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area after a gun battle with suspected kidnappers.

Security agencies say the latest arrests form part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks fueling violence across the state.