Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the reappointment of the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Solomon Etuk as the chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).

Mr Eno also confirmed Otoabasi Akpan as the institution’s substantive vice-chancellor.

Established in 2009, Akwa Ibom State University operates two campuses in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and Obio Akpa, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, all in Akwa Ibom.

The university was created to expand access to higher education, promote research and accelerate human capital development in the oil-rich state.

The appointments were announced in a press release dated 23 February and signed by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah.

According to the statement, the appointments form part of Mr Eno’s administration’s ongoing efforts to reposition strategic agencies and institutions to sharpen service delivery and drive effective implementation of the government’s ARISE Agenda, particularly in the education sector.

Mr Etuk was first appointed chancellor of the state-owned university in 2019 under former Governor Udom Emmanuel. He is the patriarch of Ibibio land and serves as the paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, where Governor Eno hails from.

Mr Akpan, a professor of Biochemistry, had been serving as the acting vice-chancellor since August 2025, before his confirmation as the substantive vice-chancellor.

Governing council reconstituted

The government also announced the constitution of a new Governing Council for the university.

According to the release, former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, will serve as pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council.

Mr Udoma is a former senator.

Other members of the council are Emmanuel Ekuwem, a former secretary to the state Government; Mfoniso Essien; Stella Udoh; Enefiok Edem; and representatives of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Digital Economy.

The statement said all the appointments take effect immediately, and that the Governing Council would be inaugurated on Monday evening in Uyo.