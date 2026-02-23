The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has raised concerns over fraudulent individuals impersonating its Director General, Abubakar Sulaiman, via unauthorised phone numbers and digital platforms, misleading the public.

This was contained in a statement issued by the D-G on Monday, in Abuja.

The statement noted that unknown individuals had been contacting citizens, falsely claiming to represent or act on behalf of Mr Sulaiman, a professor, creating confusion and potential harm among unsuspecting members of the public.

The institute clarified that the DG did not solicit funds, political support, or shared confidential information through unofficial channels, such as phone lines, SMS, WhatsApp, or unverified social media accounts.

NILDS urged the public to stay alert and disregard any suspicious messages claiming to originate from the DG via unrecognised platforms, as the institute does not authorise such communications.

The institute emphasised that all legitimate correspondence from Mr Sulaiman or NILDS would be sent exclusively through verified and official communication channels, ensuring authenticity and accountability.

NILDS further encouraged the public to promptly report any fraudulent contacts or impersonation attempts to the appropriate authorities, urging thorough investigations and necessary legal actions against the perpetrators.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and integrity, NILDS pledged to remain vigilant in protecting the public from fraudulent activities carried out under the guise of its leadership.

(NAN)