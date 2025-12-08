Eno Ikoedem, on Monday, assumed duty as the new public relations officer (PRO) of the police command in Edo State, following her recent appointment into the position.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Emmanuel Nyokema, an assistant superintendent of police, and the administrative officer in the Police Public Relations Unit of the command.

Until her appointment, Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, served as deputy PRO to two spokespersons.

According to Mr Nyokema her substantive appointment followed the approval of her posting by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He said that the new spokesperson is the first female officer to be appointed PRO for the command.

The administrative officer described the development as a milestone for policing and public engagement in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ms Ikoedem is a graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy, where she completed a five-year training programme and earned a Bachelor’s degree in English.

Mr Nyokema said that she is currently pursuing a Master’s degree at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Her academic and professional grounding place her in a strong position to advance the police communication strategy.

“She also served in a range of operational and administrative roles across divisions in the state,” he said

He urged residents seeking clarification, support or information from the police to reach her directly through the official communication channels provided by the command.