The police in Delta State have confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a retired judge in the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday in his hideout in neighbouring Anambra State.

“On Saturday, 6 December 2025, operatives of the homicide section of State CID, Delta Police Command, acting on intelligence, arrested one Godwin Mngumi, 25, in Anambra State.

“Godwin is the security man who allegedly murdered Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (rtd) in her home in Asaba.

“During his arrest, the phone of the late retired justice was recovered from the suspect,” Mr Edafe said.

He said the suspect confessed that he invited his friend, who was also arrested, and one other suspect at large, over to the house where they carried out the dastardly act together.

Mr Edafe said the manhunt for the third suspect was ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the late judge was murdered in her home in Asaba on the night of 27 November 2025.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the body of the retired judge was discovered the same day at her residence, which is behind The Pointer Newspapers’ office in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Sources had said that the gunmen who killed Mrs Okogwu initially bound her legs, hands, and ransacked the entire house before killing her.

Ogbueshi Okogwu, a younger brother to Mrs Okogwu, told the Guardian newspaper that the family believes the disappearance of a security guard attached to the retired judge was a red flag.

“A major red flag is the disappearance of the night security guard. Another guard claimed he met the gate wide open when he arrived in the morning. He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all,” Mr Okogwu said, suggesting a possible complicity in the attack.