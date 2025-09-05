Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin has formally assumed duty as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Hundeyin, who until his appointment served as the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, resumed his duties at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

“Today I assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer @PoliceNG Force Headquarters, Abuja. My immeasurable gratitude goes to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, for finding me worthy of holding this position,” Mr Hundeyin posted on X.

“To all Nigerians, I promise to do my best in the discharge of my duties. So help me God,” he added.

His background

Mr Hundeyin is a graduate of English from Lagos State University and holds a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also has a certificate in Civil–Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

A career police officer with a strong background in public relations, Mr Hundeyin has served as spokesperson for Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Lagos. He also served as an Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department in Abuja.

He was also part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

Mr Hundeyin takes over from Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Command.