The Bayelsa State Government has said it is yet to decide on the tariffs for usage of its gas-powered 60 megawatts electricity plant.

Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday.

Governor Duoye Diri’s administration inaugurated a 60-megawatt independent gas-fired power plant in April.

NAN reports that phased test-running of the power plant has already commenced, providing reliable electricity supply to parts of Yenagoa City.

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Mrs Koku-Obiyai stated that the state government’s major concern was ensuring electricity transmission to communities.

“We have yet to decide on the tariff structure for various categories of users. That is a technical area, not everyone should delve into it.

“Our major concern now is to ensure that the electricity gradually gets to communities. Once we achieve this, we can then work out the tariff,” she said.

Meanwhile, some residents of Yenagoa have decried alleged aggressive revenue drive by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) since the return of regular power supply to the city.

Ebitimi Noah, a resident of Opolo Area of Yenagoa, expressed worry that the company was demanding electricity bills payment even when customers had not been metered.

“We understand that they are serving as the DISCO for the project, but the right thing should be done.

“The plant is still under test-run, it’s too early to start harassing customers. Left for PHEDC alone, we won’t have electricity,” he said.

He called for metering of electricity users in the city to ensure that residents only paid for what they consumed.

Another resident, Ilayefaa Ajoko, alleged that electricity users in the state had faced extortion for several years.

“That is the reason people are resisting this move. We ask for metering. This will settle the whole matter,” he said.