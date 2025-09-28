The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has elected new officials to run its affairs at a state congress held in Ilorin, the state capital.

Adamu Issa from Kaiama in the Kwara North Senatorial District emerged as chairman at the congress, scoring 1,498 votes from 1,572 accredited delegates.

Other elected officials include Wasilat Macarthy (deputy chairman), Abdullahi AbdulRahman (secretary ), Cornelius Fawenu (treasurer), Umar Shero (financial secretary), Olusegun Olushola (publicity secretary), Monsurat Omotosho (legal adviser) and Musa Bashir (auditor).

The national headquarters of the PDP described the congress as a prototype of the desired electoral process.

The party’s returning officer, Jacob Mark, said the congress was like conducting a family business.

The 8th Senate President and Former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, praised the party members for demonstrating maturity, fairness, and internal democracy.

He also hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

According to him, the PDP has once again shown that it is the party that provides a level playing field and prioritises the will of the

people.