Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has kicked off the membership revalidation and registration exercise of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Eno validated his membership at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward II in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Monday, 4 August, and was given the 001 registration number in the APC register.

He called on all party faithful and intending members to register at their different wards in the state.

“This exercise became necessary in order to validate and revalidate the authentic members of our party.

“All members and intending members of the party are directed to get registered at their respective wards to prove their true membership and loyalty to the party,” he stressed.

According to Mr Eno, the party’s membership validation and registration exercise will last one month before it is temporarily closed.

“At the end of the validation exercise, the new membership register will be recognised to serve as the authentic working document of the party.

“So, all the party faithful and supporters that progressively moved with me to the APC are expected to be fully involved in this registration and validation exercise in their respective wards for us to know their stance and alignment with the party formally,” he said.

Fielding questions from Government House correspondents shortly after the registration, Governor Eno expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exercise and charged party members to be patient and orderly during the registration process.

“I feel good that I have validated my membership in the party in my ward. It is what every party member is expected to do to update his or her membership.

“I feel good to join the party. It is a deliberate calculation and a strategic move to link up to the centre in the interest of our state.

“It is a decision to fully support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue in his laudable economic transformation of Nigeria, and also support our illustrious son, the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio, to continue with his sterling leadership at the Senate.”

The governor urged the people to continue to work in unity, peace, and love for a united Akwa Ibom, reiterating that a united people will always remain progressive.

“As no one is able to break a bunch of broom, which is our party’s symbol, let us continue to be united in oneness of purpose, common growth and greatness as a unique people of one ancestry.

“Let no one divide us and set us up against ourselves. Make sure you are registered and the party membership ticket issued to you.

The party membership registration exercise at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward II witnessed a large turnout of members and would-be members of the APC who were enthusiastic and excited to participate in the registration.