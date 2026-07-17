Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has expressed sadness over the passing of a former Minister of Science and Technology, Turner Isoun.

Late Isoun, a professor, was minister between 2000 and 2007.

This was contained in a statement by Governor Diri’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, issued on Friday in Yenagoa.

The former minister, 87, died on 15 July in Abuja.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the governor, the late professor of veterinary medicine was an academic colossus whose contributions to scholarship and national development are outstanding and immeasurable.

He described his death as a huge loss to the Ijaw nation, the state and the country at large,

Recalling his pioneering role as the first vice chancellor of the then University of Science and Technology (now Rivers State University), Port Harcourt, in the old Rivers state, Mr Diri said the late Isoun laid solid foundations for the country’s first university of science and technology and went on to engender an ICT “revolution” in the country during his tenure as a minister.

“The Odi-born scientist would be greatly missed for his candour, wise counsel and commitment to Ijaw socio-cultural values,” he said.

He then extended the condolences of the Bayelsa State Government to his family and community, urging them to take solace in the late elder statesman’s invaluable contributions to national development.

Mr Isoun, who served as minister of science and technology during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was acknowledged as a driving force behind the country’s space and ICT revolution.

He spearheaded the establishment of the National Information Technology Development Agency.

He was also instrumental in the creation of Galaxy Backbone Plc, a government ICT company tasked with harmonising communication networks and building a robust national broadband backbone.

Under his guidance, Nigeria also recorded major advancements in space technology, including the launch of the country’s first satellites, such as NigeriaSat-1 and Nigcomsat 1R.

The culture icon, who served as chairman of the Ijaw National Congress (Central Zone), equally played a pivotal role in the creation of Bayelsa, out of the old Rivers State in 1996.

(NAN)