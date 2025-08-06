A new study by Nigerian media and governance researcher, Olasunkanmi Arowolo, has raised concerns over the way Nigeria’s flagship poverty alleviation initiatives are reported.

The study, which formed the basis of Mr Arowolo’s recently concluded PhD thesis at the University of Kent, United Kingdom, examined Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) and how they are covered by both traditional and digital media platforms.

His thesis, titled “Poverty, Politics, and the Press: Uncovering the Complexities of Media Coverage on Nigeria’s Social Investment Programmes,” reviewed newspaper coverage, public discussions on social media, and interviews with journalists on how media narratives shape public understanding of the initiative.

The NSIP was launched in 2016 by the Nigerian government to tackle poverty and hunger, with initiatives such as N-Power, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“Since the commencement of NSIP in 2016, the Nigerian government has allegedly invested billions of naira to halve poverty by 2020, yet more Nigerians fall into poverty every minute,” Mr Arowolo noted in his findings.

Media framing, access to information

One of the key findings of the research is the way NSIP is framed in media reports. According to Mr Arowolo, Nigerian newspapers often focus on themes of governance failure, corruption, and operational inefficiencies.

“The heart of this thesis is grounded in the belief that the press could play a crucial role in effective communication of social welfare programmes such as the NSIP, as it provides essential information about social welfare,” Mr Arowolo said.

However, the study highlights significant challenges in how journalists access and use information about NSIP to report comprehensively.

“Journalists faced challenges accessing the NSIP policy documents, leading to difficulties in incorporating them into their reporting effectively. There is no defined source where journalists could obtain policy information if they did not attend press briefings,” Mr Arowolo observed.

The study argues that the lack of access to credible policy documents prevents journalists from effectively holding implementing agencies accountable or helping the public understand how these programmes are meant to work.

The thesis also highlights the role of social media in shaping public discourse around the NSIP.

“Social media discourse on X reflects a range of public opinions, from scepticism and criticism to support for the programme, with power dynamics and socio-political influences shaping the conversations,” he said.

Recommendations for reform

Mr Arowolo recommends improved transparency and better media engagement from government agencies responsible for NSIP.

He argues that clearer, more accessible policy information can improve public trust and accountability.

“The study offers valuable insights for policymakers, journalists, and stakeholders involved in poverty alleviation efforts, recommending improved media engagement strategies and enhanced transparency in communication to foster public trust and accountability in the NSIP,” he said.

Academic praise

Mr Arowolo’s thesis has received praise from his supervisors and examiners.

Ben Cocking, Director of Research at the Centre for Journalism, University of Kent, described the thesis as “excellent, unique, and engaging.”

“It’s incredibly rare to get a PhD with no corrections. It’s a really big deal,” Mr Cocking said. “I’ve supervised 14 or 15 PhDs to completion, and there’s only been one other that’s gone through without corrections.”

Martin Scott, a professor at the University of East Anglia, who served as external examiner, also commended Mr Arowolo for the quality of his research and performance during the defence.

“Ola, we thought your thesis was excellent. It was thorough, comprehensive, and well thought through. Your performance during the viva was equally impressive. You answered all our questions with clarity, demonstrated original contributions to knowledge, and thoughtfully justified your research decisions,” Mr Scott.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr Arowolo said: “This research sits at the intersection of media, development, and governance.

“Passing without corrections affirms not just the work I’ve done, but also the urgency of telling more accurate and people-centred stories about poverty in Nigeria.”

Mr Arowolo is a media lecturer, consultant, and journalism trainer. His work was supported by TETFund Nigeria, Lagos State University (LASU), and the Centre for Journalism at the University of Kent.