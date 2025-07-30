President Bola Tinubu has appointed the pro-chancellor, governing council members, and principal officers of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni in Rivers State.

Professor Don Baridam from the South-south is the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, while Professor Chinedu Mmom, also from the South-south, will serve as the vice-Chancellor.

Mr Baridam is a professor of Management with a specialisation in Organisational Behaviour. He previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Mr Mmom is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Port Harcourt. He was also a former commissioner for education in Rivers State.

The Governing Council comprises a diverse team, with members from different regions of the country.

They are Emmanuel Onoja (North-central), Hamid Adekunle (South-west), Chima Oji (South-east) and Abdullahi Lamda (North-west).

President Tinubu appointed a team of professionals to play key roles at the university.

Mpigi Douglas from the South-south will be the Registrar, Zoryii Nwaimanie from the North-central will take on the role of Bursar, and Saghanen Ntogo from the South-south will be the Librarian.

The new university will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025. President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the university into law on 3 February 2025.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)