﻿Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani says no governor may challenge President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027 because of his support for government at the sub-national levels.

He said d no president in Nigeria’s history has given as much support to state governors and local government administrations as President Tinubu is doing.

Mr Sani made this known on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the two-day conference organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) to strengthen engagement between government and citizens.

The event is being held at the Arewa House in Kaduna.

According to Mr Sani, ‘”No president in Nigeria has given governors and other sub-national leaders the kind of support that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is giving today.

“Therefore, as a politician who interacts closely with other governors across the country, I can say that it would be difficult for any governor in Nigeria to rise and challenge Tinubu’s leadership or work against his re-election ambition in 2027.”

He also commended the new political approach of President Tinubu’s administration, which he said involves engaging stakeholders outside of government in discussions about the development of the North and the country as a whole.

“This is the first time in Nigeria’s history that the federal government is inviting non-government stakeholders to discuss national and regional issues. This approach represents a meaningful shift in how the country’s challenges are being addressed,” he said.

Also governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Nigerian Governors’ Forum, outlined the performances and challenges of the President Bola Tinubu administration over the past two years.

The governor said evidence of progress is visible across the northern region and commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor said many projects started by the previous administration are now racing towards completion.

The event

According to the organisers, the event is a direct follow-up to pre-election engagements held in 2022, during which leading presidential candidates, including then-candidate Tinubu, unveiled their manifestos and made public commitments to advancing development in the North.

“With President Tinubu now two years into his administration, this follow-up session aims to evaluate progress on those promises, deepen government-citizen engagement, and promote a clearer understanding of the administration’s policies and programmes,” said Abubakar Umar, the Director-General of the SAMBF.

The foundation explained that the forum is designed to enable constructive dialogue between federal officials and citizens, address public concerns, dispel misinformation, and strengthen democratic accountability.

“It is meant to bridge the gap between policy implementation and public perception,” the foundation said. “We believe that open and honest discourse is critical to ensuring that governance remains responsive, inclusive, and accountable to the people.”