The Akwa Ibom State Government has recalled operatives of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, otherwise known as the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), from the state’s roads, the Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo Branch, has said.

A court in the state barred the directorate’s operatives from stopping and impounding vehicles or imposing fines on motorists.

The directorate, a department in the State Ministry of Transportation, initially complied with the court order and vacated state roads.

However, the operatives resumed operations in February, stopping and impounding vehicles along the roads, particularly Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, flouting the court order.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Utomobong Inyang, on Thursday, the NBA, Uyo Branch said its leadership visited the commissioner of transport in the state and informed him of the court order and requested that the VIO be recalled from the roads.

“We are delighted to report that the commissioner has promptly directed the VIO to vacate the roads in compliance with the judgment.

“The Branch is committed to advocating for justice and defending the rights of citizens,” Mr Inyang said.

In the statement, Mr Inyang commended the commissioner for transport for his prompt response and commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“We also appreciate the effort of members who brought this violation to the attention of the Branch, enabling swift response,” Mr Inyang added.

