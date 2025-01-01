Bayelsa’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Elizabeth Bidei, has been confirmed dead by the state government.

Mrs Bidei, who was also a member of the Bayelsa Executive Council, died on Monday, 30 December.

The state government confirmed her passing in a statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.

“Our hearts grieved with the bereaved family, especially with the widower, Chief Jackson Bidei and the children.

“Our prayers are with the family at this depressing moment of grave bereavement.

“Our sincerest sympathies and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time.

“May they all find comfort in the knowledge that Mrs Bidei’s life and work profoundly impacted our state and its people,” Mrs Koku-Obiyai said.

She added that as the state government mourned the deceased, the State Executive Council would dearly miss her.

Mrs Koku-Obiyai said Mrs Bidei’s passion as a dedicated public servant and a loyal party person, who worked tirelessly to promote the welfare and empowerment of women in Bayelsa, would also be missed.

According to her, Mrs Bidei’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others will keep her memories engrained in many minds.

“As a member of the State Executive Council, who played a crucial role in shaping policies and programmes that benefited the people of Bayelsa, her death has denied our state of her inspiring contribution.

“It has also created a difficult vacuum to fill,” she said.

The commissioner said Mrs Bidei would be remembered as a kind and compassionate individual who always placed the needs of others ahead of her own.

“It is our conviction that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the many initiatives she championed during her lifetime.

“The governor and the entire government of Bayelsa are saddened by her loss and will miss her wise counsel and dedication to our collective efforts to build a better and prosperous future for our state.

“We will always remember her as a true servant of the people and a champion of women’s empowerment,” Mrs Koku-Obiyai said.

Mrs Bidei’s cause of death has, however, not been revealed.

(NAN)

