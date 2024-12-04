Bayelsa State has once again shown their rising credentials in weightlifting as the state’s contingent on Tuesday emerged winners of the maiden Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championship.
The three-day competition, which began in Abuja on Sunday 1 December through Tuesday the 3rd, saw Bayelsa surpass 17 other states in the country as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to emerge winners.
The “Glory of All Lands” garnered a total of 30 medals to place first in the overall medals table, while Oyo State came a distance 2nd with 12 medals.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the NWF Media Officer, Amaechi Agbo, Delta State who dominated the weightlifting events at the 2022 National Sports Festival and the National Youth Games in September this year, came 3rd with 21 medals.
Whereas Bayelsa State won 17 gold, 11 silver and 2 bronze medals to become winner, Oyo State recorded 9 gold and 3 bronze medals.
Delta State had 6 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals totalling 21.
Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Osun, Rivers, Cross Rivers and Ogun states occupied from 4th to 10th positions accordingly with 15, 6, 21, 19, 3, 3, 4 medals, respectively.
The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) came 11th with 13 medals, the Nigeria Police Force came 12th with 12 medals.
Bauchi took 13th position with 3 medals while Ekiti State occupied the 14th position with 6 medals.
Among the states without medals are Nasarawa, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara.
No state from the South-east region participated at the Championship.
The Bayelsa team’s dominance at the championship underscores the state’s commitment to nurturing athletic excellence and serves as a promising stepping stone for the upcoming National Sports Festival.
