The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed the state’s 2025 appropriation bill into law.

The N698.3 billion budget is the largest ever in the history of the state.

The governor signed the bill on Tuesday at the Council Chambers of the Government House at a ceremony attended by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, and some of his colleagues.

The lawmakers passed the budget into law on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Mr Namadi explained the purpose behind this record-breaking budget.

“This year’s budget of N698.3 billion naira is the highest in the history of Jigawa State. It is designed to restructure the state into a greater one,” he said.

He said 76 per cent of the anticipated funds were allocated to capital projects, highlighting the administration’s focus on infrastructure and development.

The governor explained that the investments are aimed at building a foundation for lasting economic growth and progress.

He thanked the lawmakers for their swift passage of the budget, applauding their dedication to the state’s progress.

He also urged the relevant state organs to ensure full implementation of the budget so that the benefits reach every part of the state.

He described the 2025 budget as a vision for the future, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to creating opportunities and improving the lives of the people in the state.

Earlier, the speaker, Mr Aliyu, commended the governor for the performance of the 2024 budget, which he said reached 80 per cent due to the governor ensuring timely release of funds for the implementation of projects.

